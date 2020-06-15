The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 4) Todd Simmons: Creating Safe Spaces to Share Experiences and Explore Your Passions

Todd Simmons: "I've wanted every person who has worked with me to have a passion that is not associated with the U.S. Air Force. Not a hobby--A passion that gives you a purpose because it lights a fire in you that will only benefit us as an institution."



Todd Simmons is a Business Coach, Leadership Expert, and the Founder and President of Courageous Leadership Alliance. He served 25 years in the U.S. Air Force nurturing and developing the leaders of tomorrow. As a seasoned educator and business leader, Todd strives to build a coalition of change agents sharing a common aim for building a society of courageous leaders. He shares an incredible passion for helping the community and loves helping individuals in their pursuit of happiness and success. Todd’s greatest source of inspiration comes from witnessing ordinary people achieve extraordinary goals.



In this episode, we cover topics ranging from discovering your passion and how it benefits your work to creating safe spaces in your organization to have tough conversations. By building trust and empathy within your team, Todd says you can release the creative spirit of your people and accelerate innovation in your organizations.



