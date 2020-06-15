Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    4) Todd Simmons: Creating safe spaces to share experiences and explore your passions - The DisruptiveAF Podcast

    4) Todd Simmons: Creating safe spaces to share experiences and explore your passions - The DisruptiveAF Podcast

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    AFWERX

    "I've wanted every person who has worked with me to have a passion that is not associated with the U.S. Air Force. Not a hobby--A passion that gives you a purpose because it lights a fire in you that will only benefit us as an institution."

    Todd Simmons is a Business Coach, Leadership Expert, and the Founder and President of Courageous Leadership Alliance. He served 25 years in the U.S. Air Force nurturing and developing the leaders of tomorrow. As a seasoned educator and business leader, Todd strives to build a coalition of change agents sharing a common aim for building a society of courageous leaders. He shares an incredible passion for helping the community and loves helping individuals in their pursuit of happiness and success. Todd’s greatest source of inspiration comes from witnessing ordinary people achieve extraordinary goals.

    In this episode, we cover topics ranging from discovering your passion and how it benefits your work to creating safe spaces in your organization to have tough conversations. By building trust and empathy within your team, Todd says you can release the creative spirit of your people and accelerate innovation in your organizations.

    Resources referenced:
    Courageous Leadership Alliance: https://courageouslead.com/

    If you enjoy the show, we’d love for you to review The DisruptiveAF Podcast on Apple Podcasts! This helps us reach new people who would love to hear from our guests every week. Plus, we love to hear your thoughts on the show!

    For more about the podcast, visit https://www.afwerx.af.mil/podcast.html

    Follow AFWERX:

    Twitter: twitter.com/afwerx

    Instagram: instagram.com/afwerx

    Facebook: facebook.com/afwerx

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 08:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63786
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107855370.mp3
    Length: 00:51:13
    Year 2020
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4) Todd Simmons: Creating safe spaces to share experiences and explore your passions - The DisruptiveAF Podcast, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    leadership
    Podcast
    creativity
    entrepreneurship
    community
    Air Force
    USAF
    defense
    innovation
    storytellers
    AFWERX
    Space Force
    InnovativeAF
    Spark Cell
    intrapreneurship
    DisruptiveAF
    changemakers
    intrapreneurs
    Daniel Hulter
    Kinsley Jordan
    Todd Simmons

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT