The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 3) Stacie Shafran: Be Brave, Share Your Story and Take Chances

UNITED STATES 06.15.2020 Courtesy Audio AFWERX

Maj. Stacie Shafran: "When I first came in the Air Force, it was tough to embrace this ecosystem and for people to feel like they could be vulnerable and they could have the courage to try something and now we really are encouraging people to do that."



Stacie Shafran is a public affairs officer with the Air Force Personnel Center and has been involved in the defense innovation ecosystem for a little while now and has attended at least one AFWERX Spark workshop. She recently completed the AFVentures fellowship in San Francisco and is heavily involved in the San Antonio entrepreneurial community. She is passionate about mental health and helping veterans heal.



In this episode, we discuss the culture changes happening within the Air Force and how leaders can encourage their teams to jump on board and try new ways of doing things. We also cover the role of public affairs to the innovation effort and ways that communicating your story helps other innovators continue on their own creative journeys.



Resources mentioned:

AFVentures Fellowship: https://www.shift.org/afv



If you enjoy the show, we’d love for you to review The DisruptiveAF Podcast on Apple Podcasts! This helps us reach new people who would love to hear from our guests every week. Plus, we love to hear your thoughts on the show!



For more about the podcast, visit https://www.afwerx.af.mil/podcast.html



Follow AFWERX:



Twitter: twitter.com/afwerx



Instagram: instagram.com/afwerx



Facebook: facebook.com/afwerx