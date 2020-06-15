Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 2) Tony Perez: Growing a Community of Defense Innovators

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 2) Tony Perez: Growing a Community of Defense Innovators

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    AFWERX

    Maj. Tony Perez: "Just to see these folks react and their ability to operate in nebulous environments and be comfortable with that...that's exactly what this Spark Cell concept and empowering grassroots innovation does."

    Tony Perez is the director of AFWERX's Spark initiative, a grassroots innovation program designed to create unique opportunities for the military’s operational experts to collaborate with the top problem solvers in industry, academia, and the government. He started the first cell at Travis Air Force Base a few years back and eventually scaled it to more than 50 cells across the Air Force.

    During this episode of The DisruptiveAF Podcast, we explore what led Tony to the defense innovation space, how his leaders gave him the opportunity to explore new ways to improve his organization, and some successes he's seen.

    Resources mentioned:
    AFWERX Spark: https://www.afwerx.af.mil/spark.html

    If you enjoy the show, we’d love for you to review The DisruptiveAF Podcast on Apple Podcasts! This helps us reach new people who would love to hear from our guests every week. Plus, we love to hear your thoughts on the show!

    For more about the podcast, visit https://www.afwerx.af.mil/podcast.html

    "If you enjoy the podcast, we’d love for you to review The DisruptiveAF Podcast on Apple Podcasts! This helps us reach new people who would love to hear from our guests every week. Plus, we love to hear your thoughts on the show!

    For more about the podcast, visit https://www.afwerx.af.mil/podcast.html

    Follow AFWERX:

    Twitter: twitter.com/afwerx

    Instagram: instagram.com/afwerx

    Facebook: facebook.com/afwerx

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 16:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63784
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107855368.mp3
    Length: 00:43:42
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 2) Tony Perez: Growing a Community of Defense Innovators, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    leadership
    Podcast
    creativity
    entrepreneurship
    community
    Air Force
    USAF
    defense
    innovation
    Tony Perez
    storytellers
    AFWERX
    Space Force
    InnovativeAF
    Spark Cell
    intrapreneurship
    DisruptiveAF
    changemakers
    intrapreneurs
    Daniel Hulter
    Kinsley Jordan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT