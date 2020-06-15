2) Tony Perez: Growing a community of defense innovators - The DisruptiveAF Podcast

"Just to see these folks react and their ability to operate in nebulous environments and be comfortable with that...that's exactly what this Spark Cell concept and empowering grassroots innovation does."



Tony Perez is the director of AFWERX's Spark initiative, a grassroots innovation program designed to create unique opportunities for the military’s operational experts to collaborate with the top problem solvers in industry, academia, and the government. He started the first cell at Travis Air Force Base a few years back and eventually scaled it to more than 50 cells across the Air Force.



During this episode of The DisruptiveAF Podcast, we explore what led Tony to the defense innovation space, how his leaders gave him the opportunity to explore new ways to improve his organization, and some successes he's seen.



Resources mentioned:

AFWERX Spark: https://www.afwerx.af.mil/spark.html



For more about the podcast, visit https://www.afwerx.af.mil/podcast.html



