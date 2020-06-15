Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 1) Kickoff with hosts Kinsley Jordan and Daniel Hulter

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    AFWERX

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast highlights defense changemakers and intrapreneurs dedicated to improving their organizations and providing value to their communities with hosts Kinsley "TRIGGER" Jordan and Daniel Hulter.

    In this introductory episode, our hosts describe their own innovation journeys inside the U.S. Air Force and explain what buzz words like "disruptive" and "innovative" actually mean.

