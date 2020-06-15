The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 1) Kickoff with hosts Kinsley Jordan and Daniel Hulter

UNITED STATES 06.15.2020 Courtesy Audio AFWERX

The DisruptiveAF Podcast highlights defense changemakers and intrapreneurs dedicated to improving their organizations and providing value to their communities with hosts Kinsley "TRIGGER" Jordan and Daniel Hulter.



In this introductory episode, our hosts describe their own innovation journeys inside the U.S. Air Force and explain what buzz words like "disruptive" and "innovative" actually mean.



