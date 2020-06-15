Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 18. Leadership Through Disruptive Innovation with (Ret.) Lt Gen Paul K. Carlton Jr - Part 2

This is Part 2 of the interview with Retired Lieutenant General Paul K. Calton, Jr., the former Surgeon General of the U.S. Air Force, and an 11,000 case surgeon with over 30 years of experience, on the topic, “Leadership Through Disruptive Innovation.”



If you didn’t hear Part 1, please do. This part 2 picks up with Lieutenant General Carlton’s incredible account of 9/11 at the Pentagon, in which we left off with a Navy Seal there to assist in the midst of the inferno and chaos left in the wake of the plane crash.