Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 17. Leadership Through Disruptive Innovation with (Ret.) Lt Gen Paul K. Carlton Jr - Part 1

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 17. Leadership Through Disruptive Innovation with (Ret.) Lt Gen Paul K. Carlton Jr - Part 1

    AL, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Audio by Maj. Richard Hanrahan 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    This episode is the first part of the 2-part interview with Retired Lieutenant General Paul K. Carlton, Jr., the former Surgeon General of the U.S. Air Force, and an 11,000 case surgeon with over 30 years of experience, on the topic, “Leadership Through Disruptive Innovation.” This interview includes some fascinating accounts of when his leadership was challenged in extremely high stress situations and his innovative solutions – in the face of putting his career on the line and potential courts-martial.

    In this first part, we discuss his background, a relief effort in Haiti where he made life and death decisions and an electrifying account of his personal experience at the Pentagon on 9/11 where he risked his life to save others.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 13:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63780
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107854634.mp3
    Length: 00:28:09
    Artist Air Force Judge Advocate General's School
    Year 2019
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 16

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 17. Leadership Through Disruptive Innovation with (Ret.) Lt Gen Paul K. Carlton Jr - Part 1, by Maj. Richard Hanrahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    leadership
    Air Force
    military law
    innovation
    JAG School
    Air Force JAG School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT