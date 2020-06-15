Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 17. Leadership Through Disruptive Innovation with (Ret.) Lt Gen Paul K. Carlton Jr - Part 1

This episode is the first part of the 2-part interview with Retired Lieutenant General Paul K. Carlton, Jr., the former Surgeon General of the U.S. Air Force, and an 11,000 case surgeon with over 30 years of experience, on the topic, “Leadership Through Disruptive Innovation.” This interview includes some fascinating accounts of when his leadership was challenged in extremely high stress situations and his innovative solutions – in the face of putting his career on the line and potential courts-martial.



In this first part, we discuss his background, a relief effort in Haiti where he made life and death decisions and an electrifying account of his personal experience at the Pentagon on 9/11 where he risked his life to save others.