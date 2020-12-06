Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    102nd Intelligence Wing Interview for June 12, 2020 - Talking PTSD with Ms. Jill Garvin

    102nd Intelligence Wing Interview for June 12, 2020 - Talking PTSD with Ms. Jill Garvin

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    June is Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month. In this episode, we sit down with Ms. Jill Garvin, 102nd Intelligence Wing Director of Psychological Health and discuss PTSD, some of the causes, symptoms and some of the treatments that are available.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 16:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63778
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107852460.mp3
    Length: 00:12:56
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Interview for June 12, 2020 - Talking PTSD with Ms. Jill Garvin, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    cape cod
    help
    interview
    stress
    massachusetts
    traumatic
    disorder
    ang
    talk
    ptsd
    usaf
    national guard
    listen
    102iw
    dph

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT