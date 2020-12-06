June is Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month. In this episode, we sit down with Ms. Jill Garvin, 102nd Intelligence Wing Director of Psychological Health and discuss PTSD, some of the causes, symptoms and some of the treatments that are available.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 16:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63778
|Filename:
|2006/DOD_107852460.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:56
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Interview for June 12, 2020 - Talking PTSD with Ms. Jill Garvin, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS
