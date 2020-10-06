150 TacoCast Ep03: Racial Equality with Chief Master Sergeant Charlene Scherrer

The 150th Special Operations Wing presents the TacoCast. A podcast for airmen by the airmen of the 150th SOW. In this episode we sit down with the Command Chief of the 150th Special Operations Wing, Chief Master Sergeant Charlene Scherrer, to discuss racial equality in the military and civilian world.