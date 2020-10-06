Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    150 TacoCast Ep03: Racial Equality with Chief Master Sergeant Charlene Scherrer

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Ian Beckley 

    150th Special Operations Wing

    The 150th Special Operations Wing presents the TacoCast. A podcast for airmen by the airmen of the 150th SOW. In this episode we sit down with the Command Chief of the 150th Special Operations Wing, Chief Master Sergeant Charlene Scherrer, to discuss racial equality in the military and civilian world.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 15:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63777
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107852445.mp3
    Length: 01:04:36
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 150 TacoCast Ep03: Racial Equality with Chief Master Sergeant Charlene Scherrer, by SrA Ian Beckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    150SOW
    TACO

