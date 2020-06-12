Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: 12 June, 2020

    Pacific Pulse: 12 June, 2020

    JAPAN

    06.11.2020

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Belen Saldana 

    Media Center - Japan

    The Commander of U.S. Forces Japan LT. GEN. Kevin Schneider announces a change in the baseline health protection condition for U.S. Forces Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 01:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63772
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107851116.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2020
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 12 June, 2020, by SA Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    USFJ
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT