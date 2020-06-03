Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: 3 June 2020

    JAPAN

    06.03.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, Global Hawks arrive in Yokota, 7th Fleet Commander visits USS Ronald Reagan, and 8th Army kicks off its best warrior competition in the Republic of Korea.

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 3 June 2020, by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

