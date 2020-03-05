150 TacoCast: "Hey Shirt Gotta Minute" Ep 03 Pt 1/2 "VUTA During a Global Pandemic"

The 150th Special Operations Wing presents the TacoCast. A podcast for airmen by the airmen of the 150th SOW. In this episode Senior Master Sergeant Sander sits down with members of the first shirts counsel to discuss the issues surrounding the global pandemic and how military members can adapt. Part 1/2