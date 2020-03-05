Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    150 TacoCast: "Hey Shirt Gotta Minute" Ep 03 Pt 1/2 "VUTA During a Global Pandemic"

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Ian Beckley 

    150th Special Operations Wing

    The 150th Special Operations Wing presents the TacoCast. A podcast for airmen by the airmen of the 150th SOW. In this episode Senior Master Sergeant Sander sits down with members of the first shirts counsel to discuss the issues surrounding the global pandemic and how military members can adapt. Part 1/2

    Date Taken: 05.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 17:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:28:14
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    150sow
    150TacoCast

