Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Beeline - Episode 7: Close Spaces, Close Contact, and Crowds

    The Beeline - Episode 7: Close Spaces, Close Contact, and Crowds

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia Coronavirus Czar, Vice President and Executive Dean at West Virginia University Health, Col. (Dr.) Todd Fredricks, Associate Professor of Family Medicine at Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and WVNG State Surgeon, and Col. Kermit Heubner, the Aviation Medicine Officer with the 772nd Troop Command of the West Virginia Army National Guard and academic faculty at the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine Department of Emergency Medicine and a Department of Military and Emergency Medicine at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences, discuss the three C's and how they relate to the new science of the COVID-19 disease.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 15:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63766
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107850535.mp3
    Length: 00:46:29
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Beeline - Episode 7: Close Spaces, Close Contact, and Crowds, by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    WVNG
    COVID-19
    COVIDnationalguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT