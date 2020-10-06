The Beeline - Episode 7: Close Spaces, Close Contact, and Crowds

Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia Coronavirus Czar, Vice President and Executive Dean at West Virginia University Health, Col. (Dr.) Todd Fredricks, Associate Professor of Family Medicine at Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and WVNG State Surgeon, and Col. Kermit Heubner, the Aviation Medicine Officer with the 772nd Troop Command of the West Virginia Army National Guard and academic faculty at the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine Department of Emergency Medicine and a Department of Military and Emergency Medicine at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences, discuss the three C's and how they relate to the new science of the COVID-19 disease.