    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 31 - Aim High total force recruiting phone app

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    On the pod, Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs office sits down with Chief Master Sgt. Jason O'Donley and Tech. Sgt. David Valencia from the Air Force Recruiting Service's innovation cell about the new "Aim High" total force recruiting phone application. The app is a one stop shop will help potential recruits find Air Force-related information and for recruiters to virtually connect with future Airmen in a way they are used to - through their phones.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 31 - Aim High total force recruiting phone app, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    The Air Force Starts Here Podcast

