The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 31 - Aim High total force recruiting phone app

On the pod, Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs office sits down with Chief Master Sgt. Jason O'Donley and Tech. Sgt. David Valencia from the Air Force Recruiting Service's innovation cell about the new "Aim High" total force recruiting phone application. The app is a one stop shop will help potential recruits find Air Force-related information and for recruiters to virtually connect with future Airmen in a way they are used to - through their phones.