    Phoenix Cast [Episode 4] - Zero Trust & Next Generation Security Models

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

    In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John, Rich and Kyle talk about the Zero Trust Architecture and next generation security models. A discussion on what Zero Trust is and what it means for the Marine Corps.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 09:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63761
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107849842.mp3
    Length: 00:59:30
    Artist Phoenix Cast
    Track # 4
    Year 2020
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phoenix Cast [Episode 4] - Zero Trust & Next Generation Security Models, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    security
    Cyberspace
    IT
    Podcast
    TF Phoenix
    Cybersecurity
    Information Technology
    infosec
    Phoenix Cast
    Zero Trust
    ZT
    0 trust
    cybersec

