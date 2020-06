Marine Minute: PCS Wave

THE P-C-S WAVE IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER, AND YOU CAN EXPECT A BACKLOG OF COMMERCIAL TRANSPORTATION REQUESTS IMPACTING YOUR ABILITY TO MOVE.



YOU CAN TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR MOVING PROCESS BY OPTING FOR A PERSONALLY PROCURED MOVE, OR P-P-M. FOR THE REST OF 2020, THE GOVERNMENT IS TEMPORARILY AUTHORIZING P-P-M PAYMENTS EQUAL TO 100% OF WHAT IT WOULD PAY A PROFESSIONAL MOVING COMPANY.



FOR EXAMPLE, A SSGT WITH DEPENDENTS MOVING FROM QUANTICO TO CAMP PENDLETON WITH AN ESTIMATED HOUSEHOLD GOODS WEIGHT OF 9,000 POUNDS WOULD BE AUTHORIZED A PPM INCENTIVE BETWEEN $7,000 AND $9,000 DOLLARS. A 26 FT RENTAL TRUCK FOR TEN DAYS AND UNLIMITED MILES COST ROUGHLY $3,600 DOLLARS.



THAT’S POTENTIALLY $4,000 OR $5,000 DOLLARS IN YOUR POCKET IF YOU’RE WILLING TO PACK, LOAD, AND UNLOAD ALL YOUR BELONGINGS.



WHETHER YOU’RE DOING A TRADITIONAL COMMERCIAL MOVE OR A P-P-M, YOU STILL NEED TO GO TO MOVE.MIL TO START THE MOVE PROCESS.



