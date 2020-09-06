Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain Beat: Virtual Bingo

    BAHRAIN

    06.09.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Sylvia Nealy 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (June 09, 2020) NSA Bahrain community members can still get their bingo fix while practicing social distancing. Morale Welfare Recreation bingo has gone virtual. DoD employees and family members who work on base, can enjoy this free event. Participants can be entertained in the comfort of their own home. All you need is a device with internet connectivity, marker daubers or pens, a bingo card marked with the date of the event, and a Facebook account. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.

