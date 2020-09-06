Bahrain Beat: Virtual Bingo

MANAMA, Bahrain (June 09, 2020) NSA Bahrain community members can still get their bingo fix while practicing social distancing. Morale Welfare Recreation bingo has gone virtual. DoD employees and family members who work on base, can enjoy this free event. Participants can be entertained in the comfort of their own home. All you need is a device with internet connectivity, marker daubers or pens, a bingo card marked with the date of the event, and a Facebook account. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.