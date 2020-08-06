Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phoenix and the Chief: Episode 18

    SAUDI ARABIA

    06.08.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    This week is OG "Phoenix and Chief" crew's last episode. Gen. Walker and Chief Chadick say farewell to the wing, introduce the new wing kind, Brig. Gen. Pettus, and visit the 44th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Unit.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 02:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    378 AEW
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Phoenix and the Chief

