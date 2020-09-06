Join us as we go Beyond the Test and meet Mr. DiCarie Williamson, one of the Human Factors Engineers at Edwards who works on the legacy F-16 aircraft and is also devoted to helping Veterans.
Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.
https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 14:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63747
|Filename:
|2006/DOD_107847589.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:58
|Artist
|Edwards Air Force Base
|Composer
|Dawn Waldman
|Album
|Edwards: Beyond the Test
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|2
This work, Edwards: Beyond the Test! - Episode #16 – Human Factors, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT