Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tiger Talk: Special Edition - Coping With COVID and the Rest of the World

    Tiger Talk: Special Edition - Coping With COVID and the Rest of the World

    GRAFENWOHR, BY, GERMANY

    06.10.2020

    Audio by Maj. Joseph Bush 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    Our Brigade Equal Opportunity Advisor, SFC Philip Hawley, joins the Tiger Team this week to chat about managing our emotions and ways to approach difficult conversations. CH Byers and the embedded BHOs discuss different approaches to emotional regulation and tips for overcoming discomfort. The embedded BHOs close with an opportunity for in-person discussion.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 03:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63745
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107847221.mp3
    Length: 00:29:02
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiger Talk: Special Edition - Coping With COVID and the Rest of the World, by MAJ Joseph Bush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    United States Army
    USAEUR
    Railgunners
    Strong Europe
    41st FAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT