Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    S3E7 Neuroendocrine function and associated mental health outcomes following mild TBI

    S3E7 Neuroendocrine function and associated mental health outcomes following mild TBI

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2020

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Military Health System

    In this episode of CUBIST, Don and Amanda discuss the article, “Neuroendocrine function and associated mental health outcomes following mild traumatic brain injury in OEF-deployed service members.”

    Article Citation:
    Ciarlone, S. L., Statz, J. K., Goodrich, J. A., Norris, J. N., Goforth, C. W., Ahlers, S. T., & Tschiffely, A. E. (2020). Neuroendocrine function and associated mental health outcomes following mild traumatic brain injury in OEF-deployed service members. Journal of neuroscience research, 98(6), 1174–1187.

    https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32157738/

    CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to dvbic.dcoe.mil or email us at dha.DVBICinfo@mail.mil

    The views, opinions and/or findings contained in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy or decision unless so designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat available and was used according to Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 licensing

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 12:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63744
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107847061.mp3
    Length: 00:09:38
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, S3E7 Neuroendocrine function and associated mental health outcomes following mild TBI, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    TBI
    Veterans
    Traumatic Brain Injury
    Military
    Concussion
    Brain Health
    Warrior Strong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT