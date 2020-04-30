Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 14: Surviving COVID-19

Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Team Whiteman service members to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they used the Pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness to overcome obstacles. The four pillars, which include: mental health, spiritual wellness, physical fitness and healthy social networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier, more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, master resiliency trainer TSgt. Kimberly Desilus, True North embedded mental health provider Nicole Termini and MSgt. Josh White discuss the importance of staying resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic, and ways to utilize the pillars while quarantined.