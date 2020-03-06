Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast - Teaser

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast - Teaser

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter 

    AFWERX

    The DisruptiveAF Podcast highlights defense changemakers and intrapreneurs who are dedicated to improving their organizations and providing value to their communities. Listen as our hosts, Daniel Hulter and Kinsley "TRIGGER" Jordan, give a highlight of what's to come.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 13:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63718
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107839029.mp3
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DisruptiveAF Podcast - Teaser, by SSgt Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    podcast
    Air Force
    innovation
    design thinking
    AFWERX
    DisruptiveAF
    changemakers
    intrapreneurs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT