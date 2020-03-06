The DisruptiveAF Podcast - Teaser

The DisruptiveAF Podcast highlights defense changemakers and intrapreneurs who are dedicated to improving their organizations and providing value to their communities. Listen as our hosts, Daniel Hulter and Kinsley "TRIGGER" Jordan, give a highlight of what's to come.
