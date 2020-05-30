This week's Phoenix and the Chief, Gen. Walker and Chief Chadick highlight the work the wing has done as well as talk with SSgt Hagen, an Arabic translator here at Prince Sultan Air Base. They, also, visit with the U.S. Air Force's Central Command Entrenching and Installation team and the 378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron Cable Dawgs.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 04:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63714
|Filename:
|2006/DOD_107838330.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:18
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Phoenix and the Chief: Episode 17, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT