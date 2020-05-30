Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phoenix and the Chief: Episode 17

    SAUDI ARABIA

    05.30.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    This week's Phoenix and the Chief, Gen. Walker and Chief Chadick highlight the work the wing has done as well as talk with SSgt Hagen, an Arabic translator here at Prince Sultan Air Base. They, also, visit with the U.S. Air Force's Central Command Entrenching and Installation team and the 378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron Cable Dawgs.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phoenix and the Chief: Episode 17, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    378 AEW
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

