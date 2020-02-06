Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 30 - RPA Training Next

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    On the pod, Dan Hawkins from Air Education and Training Command public affairs virtually sat down with Maj. Adam "Boomer Smith from Holloman AFB, N.M., director of Remotely-Piloted Aircraft Training Next, to talk about the future of RPA pilot and sensor operator training. Smith goes in-depth on revisions being made to the undergraduate RPA pilot and sensor operator training course, including the use of virtual and augmented reality, as well as how technology is being base-lined across all aspects of training from initial skills and out to formal training units, as well as the operational side.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 14:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:30:18
    Year 2020
    Genre podcast
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 30 - RPA Training Next, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The Air Force Starts Here Podcast

