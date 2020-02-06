The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 30 - RPA Training Next

On the pod, Dan Hawkins from Air Education and Training Command public affairs virtually sat down with Maj. Adam "Boomer Smith from Holloman AFB, N.M., director of Remotely-Piloted Aircraft Training Next, to talk about the future of RPA pilot and sensor operator training. Smith goes in-depth on revisions being made to the undergraduate RPA pilot and sensor operator training course, including the use of virtual and augmented reality, as well as how technology is being base-lined across all aspects of training from initial skills and out to formal training units, as well as the operational side.