    The Beeline - Episode 6: Lt. Col. John Wiles, 1st Lt. Jaymie Brooks Dumproff talk WVNG’s Task Force Med

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance 

    West Virginia National Guard

    West Virginia Air National Guard (WVANG) Lt. Col. John Wiles, the West Virginia National Guard’s Task Force Medical (TFM) Commander, and WVANG 1st Lt. Jaymie Brooks Dumproff, an epidemiologist assigned to TFM, talk about the WVNG's Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) Battalion, the 35th Civil Support Team (CST), and the 35th Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), which make up Task Force CRE and TFM. These personnel are highly trained in operating in a "contaminated environment" and have conducted more than 3,000 tests for COVID-19 in 87 lane support missions since the beginning of our response 70 days ago.

