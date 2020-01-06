Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 3 Types of Warrant Officers and in demand jobs

    FT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class ARSALAN KHAN 

    U.S. SPECIAL OPERATIONS RECRUITING BATTALION WARRANT OFFICER RECRUITING COMPANY

    The Warrant Officer Recruiting Company conducted an interview on the Armed Forces Network with Specialist Dubose. The interview discusses the most in demand jobs that warrant officer Cohort is seeking. The interview also briefly states common terms of reference used when talking about different paths to take in the Warrant Officer Cohort.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
