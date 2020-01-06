Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 2 - AFN Interview on Warrant Officer Requirements

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class ARSALAN KHAN 

    U.S. SPECIAL OPERATIONS RECRUITING BATTALION WARRANT OFFICER RECRUITING COMPANY

    The Warrant Officer Recruiting Team conducted an interview on Armed Forces Network with Specialist Dubose of the AFN radio broadcast team. The interview is comprised of a conversation on the basic requirements to enable someone to Commission as a Warrant Officer in the United States Army.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 11:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63705
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107836790.mp3
    Length: 00:02:53
    Artist ARMY WARRANT OFFICER RECRUITING TEAM
    Composer SFC KHAN
    Conductor SFC KHAN
    Album Episode 2 - AFN Interview on Warrant Officer Requirements
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 2 - AFN Interview on Warrant Officer Requirements, by SFC ARSALAN KHAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #SORB
    #TECHNICALELITE
    #JOINTHETECHNICALELITE
    #GOWARRANT

