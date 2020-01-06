Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing News Update for June 1, 2020 - Adopting the Family Business

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Newly commissioned 2nd Lt. Allen Nancarrow’s career in the profession of arms is rooted deeply in the service of his family. Following in the footsteps of his mother, father, and others, Nancarrow continues to carry the family legacy of service into the 21st century.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.01.2020 13:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63698
    Filename: 2006/DOD_107836152.mp3
    Length: 00:06:03
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
