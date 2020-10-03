Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lab Life - Episode 26: Materials, Mentoring & Marine Biology

    OH, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Dr. Timothy Bunning discusses his new role as AFRL's Chief Technology Officer, mentorship, and the inspirational Jacques Cousteau.

    TAGS

    Science
    Engineering
    AFRL
    Air Force
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Lab Life
    Lab Life Podcast
    AFRL Lab Lif Podcast

