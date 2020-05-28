Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Bedrock Podcast - Education and Leadership through Covid-19

    The Bedrock Podcast - Education and Leadership through Covid-19

    DOVER , DE, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2020

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Alexander Griffin 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Jason Payne, George S. Welch Elementary School principal, Nicole Jones, Air Base Middle School principal and Col. Tyler Schaff, 436th Mission Support Group commander, talk leadership and education in the time of Covid-19. Both schools are part of the local Caesar Rodney School District, but call Dover Air Force Base home. Senior Master Sgt. Alex Griffin hosts this Bedrock Podcast.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 05.29.2020 14:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63692
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107833806.mp3
    Length: 00:33:11
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: DOVER , DE, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Bedrock Podcast - Education and Leadership through Covid-19, by SMSgt Alexander Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    School
    Delaware
    principal
    Education
    Airman
    Dover
    Covid19
    caesar rodney

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT