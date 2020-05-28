The Bedrock Podcast - Education and Leadership through Covid-19

Jason Payne, George S. Welch Elementary School principal, Nicole Jones, Air Base Middle School principal and Col. Tyler Schaff, 436th Mission Support Group commander, talk leadership and education in the time of Covid-19. Both schools are part of the local Caesar Rodney School District, but call Dover Air Force Base home. Senior Master Sgt. Alex Griffin hosts this Bedrock Podcast.