    Credential Assistance Program

    GERMANY

    03.05.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Dominique Clarke 

    AFN Bavaria

    Product produced as promotional advertisement for the Army Credentialing program.


    The advertisement is to inform Military members of credentialing potential that will benefit them now and after the Army.
    Informing service members their current job may already qualify them for credentials or already set them on the road to obtaining them.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 05.29.2020 08:51
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Credential Assistance Program, by SSG Dominique Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army
    USAG Bavaria

