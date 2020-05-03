March Madness Chili Cookoff

This product was developed as a promotional advertisement for Ansbach, Germany Chili Cookoff.
The advertisement was in support of the NCAA March Madness Tournament that would air on AFN Television. The event would provide an opportunity to try chili and rank them in a tournament style competition.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2020 08:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63683
|Filename:
|2005/DOD_107833152.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Composer
|Dominique Clarke
|Conductor
|Dominique Clarke
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
