Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SGT Morales Club

    SGT Morales Club

    GERMANY

    04.28.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Dominique Clarke 

    AFN Bavaria

    Product produced to promote the elite club which is only available in Europe. The SGT Morales club has a history of being active in its communities and sought promotional representation through AFN Bavaria radio broadcasting.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2020
    Date Posted: 05.29.2020 08:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63682
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107833147.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Composer Dominique Clarke
    Conductor Dominique Clarke
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SGT Morales Club, by SSG Dominique Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SGT Morales Club
    USAG Bavaria

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT