    Morning Scramble (Cheese)

    Morning Scramble (Cheese)

    GERMANY

    05.05.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Dominique Clarke 

    AFN Bavaria

    The Morning Scramble is a Radio show broadcast for American Forces Network Bavaria.


    The radio promotion is set as a mid 30's radio infomercial made to garner attention for the 0600 - 1000, weekday show.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2020
    Date Posted: 05.29.2020 07:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63677
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107833093.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Stephen Dornbos
    Composer Dominique Clarke
    Conductor Dominique Clarke
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Morning Scramble (Cheese), by SSG Dominique Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Bavaria
    USAG Bavaria

