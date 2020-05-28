Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards: Beyond the Test! - Episode #15 - Test Beyond the Flightline

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2020

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The idea of taking test beyond the flightline, exciting innovation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a passion for helping others and more. Join us as we go Beyond the Test and talk with MSgt Chad Hardesty, a Security Forces Defender and the NCO Exec for the 412th Test Wing Command Chief.

    Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.
    https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/

