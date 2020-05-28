The idea of taking test beyond the flightline, exciting innovation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a passion for helping others and more. Join us as we go Beyond the Test and talk with MSgt Chad Hardesty, a Security Forces Defender and the NCO Exec for the 412th Test Wing Command Chief.
Visit our podcast webpage to find the listening locations.
https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Podcast/
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2020 17:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63675
|Filename:
|2005/DOD_107832651.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:16
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Edwards: Beyond the Test! - Episode #15 - Test Beyond the Flightline, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT