Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 1 Quartermaster Proponent Interview

The U.S. Army Warrant Officer Recruiting Company has recently completed an interview with the Quartermaster Proponent in an effort to inform potential Warrant Officer Candidates of helpful tips on applying for the Quartermaster Proponent. The Proponent highlights some helpful tips for candidates and helps them to understand what each warrant officer MOS in the proponents carries out as a part of their daily duties during the course of their career. We recommend that all potential candidates listen to the proponent and all the valuable insight they have to share with potential candidates as this will give them valuable information on both the daily duties and progression of the MOS as well as insight on what qualities of a candidate are highly sought after.