    Warrant Officer Recruiting Talk - Episode 1 Quarter Master Proponent Interview

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2020

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class ARSALAN KHAN 

    U.S. SPECIAL OPERATIONS RECRUITING BATTALION WARRANT OFFICER RECRUITING COMPANY

    The U.S. Army Warrant Officer Recruiting Company has recently completed an interview with the Quarter Master Proponent in an effort to inform potential Warrant Officer Candidates of helpful tips on applying for the Quarter Master Proponent. The Proponent highlights some helpful tips for candidates and helps them to understand what each warrant officer MOS in the proponents carries out as a part of their daily duties during the course of their career. We recommend that all potential candidates listen to the proponent and all the valuable insight they have to share with potential candidates as this will give them valuable information on both the daily duties and progression of the MOS as well as insight on what qualities of a candidate are highly sought after.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 05.28.2020 15:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63674
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107832068.mp3
    Length: 00:28:30
    Artist Warrant Officer Recruiting Company
    Composer SFC Khan
    Conductor SSG Cassano
    Album Episode 1 Quater Master Proponent Interview
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 1

    #SORB
    #gowarrantnow
    #technicalelite
    #jointhetechnicalelite

