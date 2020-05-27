Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - 4ID Iraqi Freedom Memorial Rededication - May 28, 2020

In the 20 years since its dedication, the 4th Infantry Division Operation Iraqi Freedom War Memorial had fallen into disrepair. 4ID had moved to Fort Carson, Colorado, but their memorial remained behind at Fort Hood. Now under the care of the First Cavalry Division's famous 1-7 Cav "GARRYOWEN" brigade, it's been returned to its glory, just in time for Memorial Day.



Music provided with expressed written permission by the following artists:



Will Courtney (http://www.willcourtneymusic.com)

The Coranados





