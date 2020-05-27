Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hood's Great Big Podcast - 4ID Iraqi Freedom Memorial Rededication - May 28, 2020

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Audio by Charlie Maib 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    In the 20 years since its dedication, the 4th Infantry Division Operation Iraqi Freedom War Memorial had fallen into disrepair. 4ID had moved to Fort Carson, Colorado, but their memorial remained behind at Fort Hood. Now under the care of the First Cavalry Division's famous 1-7 Cav "GARRYOWEN" brigade, it's been returned to its glory, just in time for Memorial Day.

