Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Building Strong Buffalo Podcast Episode 3: Mount Morris Dam manager Steve Winslow

    The Building Strong Buffalo Podcast Episode 3: Mount Morris Dam manager Steve Winslow

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Audio by Jess Levenson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The massive Mount Morris Dam is situated deep in the Genesee River gorge near the northern end of Letchworth State Park in Livingston County, NY. It's been a shield from the destructive power of Mother Nature since its completion in 1952. Steve Winslow, the Dam's manager, joins us on Episode 3 to talk about what it's like to operate and maintain this vital infrastructure.

    Hosted by Jess Levenson, Public Affairs Specialist.

    https://www.lrb.usace.army.mil/
    https://www.facebook.com/BuffaloDistrict/
    https://twitter.com/USACE_Buffalo
    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8bB6K35w8ZBuZYg8JDHRPQ
    LRB.Public.Affairs@usace.army.mil
    716-879-4349

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 12:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63668
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107830117.mp3
    Length: 00:13:48
    Year 2020
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Building Strong Buffalo Podcast Episode 3: Mount Morris Dam manager Steve Winslow, by Jess Levenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    usace
    podcast
    engineering
    corps of engineers
    flood control
    mt. morris
    flood protection
    buffalo district
    mount morris
    building strong buffalo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT