The Building Strong Buffalo Podcast Episode 3: Mount Morris Dam manager Steve Winslow

The massive Mount Morris Dam is situated deep in the Genesee River gorge near the northern end of Letchworth State Park in Livingston County, NY. It's been a shield from the destructive power of Mother Nature since its completion in 1952. Steve Winslow, the Dam's manager, joins us on Episode 3 to talk about what it's like to operate and maintain this vital infrastructure.



Hosted by Jess Levenson, Public Affairs Specialist.



