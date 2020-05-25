This week's "Phoenix and the Chief" Gen. Walker and Chief Chadick welcome U.S. Marine Corps VMA-214, discussing upcoming tent moves, and remembering our fallen on Memorial Day.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 02:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63665
|Filename:
|2005/DOD_107829723.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:57
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Phoenix and the Chief: Episode 16, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT