    Phoenix and the Chief: Episode 16

    SAUDI ARABIA

    05.25.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    This week's "Phoenix and the Chief" Gen. Walker and Chief Chadick welcome U.S. Marine Corps VMA-214, discussing upcoming tent moves, and remembering our fallen on Memorial Day.

    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    378 AEW
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

