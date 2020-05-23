Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phoenix Cast [Episode 3] - MCDP 7: A discussion on Learning and Cyberspace

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

    In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Rich and Kyle welcome special guest Jason to talk about the latest Marine Corps doctrinal publication: Marine Corps Doctrinal Publication 7 - Learning. A philosophical discussion on training, education and what it means cyberspace operations and information technology.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2020
    Date Posted: 05.25.2020 18:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63660
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107828209.mp3
    Length: 01:07:53
    Artist PhoenixCast
    Album Phoenixcast
    Track # 3
    Year 2020
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phoenix Cast [Episode 3] - MCDP 7: A discussion on Learning and Cyberspace, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IT
    podcast
    Learning
    Cyber
    Training
    Task Force Phoenix
    MARFORCYBER
    Cyberspace Operations
    MCDP-7
    Phoenix Cast

