Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast – 16. Vietnam POW & Tap Code with (Ret.) Colonel Carlyle "Smitty" Harris - Part 2

This episode is the second of a 2-part interview with Air Force Retired Colonel Carlyle “Smitty” Harris, a Vietnam War Veteran fighter pilot who was shot down on combat mission in his F-105 over North Vietnam on April 4, 1965. Col Harris was forced to bail out, captured by the North Vietnamese and became the 6th American POW where he spent the next 8 years in captivity with hundreds of other American POWs including John McCain and George “Bud” Day.



If you didn’t listen to part one, please do where we discuss Col Harris' background, buildup to Vietnam, a vivid account of the day he was shot down over North Vietnam, his beginning experience in captivity, and how he resurrected the Tap Code to communicate with fellow POWs.



In this part two, we further explore Col Harris’ account of solitary confinement in North Vietnam, his resolve to follow the Code of Military Conduct, how his fellow POWs utilized the Tap Code to their strategic advantage, his eventual release from captivity and homecoming, and his takeaways on resiliency and leadership.