    Edwards: Beyond the Test! - Episode 14 - Pay it Forward

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Audio by Dawn Waldman 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Leadership, mentoring, resiliency and even karaoke! We’ll talk about that and more when we go Beyond the Test and meet the supervisor of the 412th OSS Operations Scheduling office.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 16:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards: Beyond the Test! - Episode 14 - Pay it Forward, by Dawn Waldman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operations
    OSS
    Edwards
    EAFB
    AFMC
    OG
    AFTC
    412th Test Wing
    412 TW

