Audio interview with skilled nursing facility administrator about Cal Guard assistance during COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Katie Grandori and U.S. Air Force Capt. Jason Sanchez, California National Guard Public Affairs representatives, interview Simcha Stern, an administrator at a skilled nursing facility located in the Los Angeles about the support a California National Guard medical team from the 297th Area Support Medical Company provided for his staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stern thanks the Cal Guard team for their time at the facility and explains why the Cal Guard mission is coming to a close. Interview conducted May 15, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard audio by Staff Sgt. Katie Grandori)