    Audio interview with skilled nursing facility administrator about Cal Guard assistance during COVID-19 pandemic

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Katie Grandori 

    California National Guard   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Katie Grandori and U.S. Air Force Capt. Jason Sanchez, California National Guard Public Affairs representatives, interview Simcha Stern, an administrator at a skilled nursing facility located in the Los Angeles about the support a California National Guard medical team from the 297th Area Support Medical Company provided for his staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stern thanks the Cal Guard team for their time at the facility and explains why the Cal Guard mission is coming to a close. Interview conducted May 15, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard audio by Staff Sgt. Katie Grandori)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 00:38
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 63646
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107823132.mp3
    Length: 00:07:00
    Year 2020
    Genre Interview
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Audio interview with skilled nursing facility administrator about Cal Guard assistance during COVID-19 pandemic, by SSG Katie Grandori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

