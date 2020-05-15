Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: 15 May, 2020

    Pacific Pulse: 15 May, 2020

    JAPAN

    05.14.2020

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Belen Saldana 

    Media Center - Japan

    Seabees lend a hand to the Tinian Fire Department as they fight bushfires while in Hawaii, USS Missouri departs the naval shipyard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2020
    Date Posted: 05.19.2020 00:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63633
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107820352.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 15 May, 2020, by SA Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Hawaii
    Tinian
    Washington D.C. COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT