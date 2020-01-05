Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. In this episode, CSM Michael S. Burke and his guests talk about the importance of getting the Expert Infantry Badge and Expert Soldier Badge. They cover where they failed and tips for Soldiers getting ready to earn their EIB or ESB
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2020 14:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63621
|Filename:
|2005/DOD_107816654.mp3
|Length:
|00:44:16
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|1
This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 2: EIB and ESB, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT