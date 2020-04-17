Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. In Episode 1, CSM Burke discusses with his guest combatives and how a disciplined lifestyle.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2020 14:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|63620
|Filename:
|2005/DOD_107816622.mp3
|Length:
|00:36:59
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 1: What is like to punch a Sergeant Major in the Face, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT