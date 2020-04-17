Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 1: What is like to punch a Sergeant Major in the Face

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 1: What is like to punch a Sergeant Major in the Face

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    04.17.2020

    Audio by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. In Episode 1, CSM Burke discusses with his guest combatives and how a disciplined lifestyle.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2020
    Date Posted: 05.15.2020 14:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 63620
    Filename: 2005/DOD_107816622.mp3
    Length: 00:36:59
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 1: What is like to punch a Sergeant Major in the Face, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Army
    2CR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT