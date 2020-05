DEFENDER-Europe 20 Press Release

LEAD:

AS COUNTRIES AROUND THE GLOBE CONTINUE TO FIGHT THE SPREAD OF COVID-19, U-S ARMY EUROPE AND THE POLISH MINISTRY OF DEFENSE HAVE ALSO MADE ADJUSTMENTS FOR EXERCISES LIKE ALLIED SPIRIT. TECHNICAL SERGEANT JEFF SAINT SA-VER HAS THE REPORT.

STORY:

IN MARCH, DEFENDER EUROPE TWENTY MODIFIED ITS SIZE AND SCOPE WHEN MOVEMENT FROM THE U-S TO EUROPE WAS DUE TO COVID-NINTEEN. AFTER CARFEUL ASSESSMENT AND PLANNING BETWEEN U-S ARMY EUROPE AND THE POLISH MINISTRY OF DEFENSE, EXERCISE ALLIED SPIRIT IS SLATED TO TAKE PLACE IN POLAND IN JUNE. THE EXERCISE HAS BEEN MODIFIED TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF SOLDIERS DUE TO COVID-NINTEEN, AND WILL FEATURE A POLISH AIRBORNE OPERATION AND A U-S, POLISH DIVISION-SIZE RIVER CROSSING. EXERCISES LIKE DEFENDER-EUROPE TWENTY CONTINUE TO DEMONSTRATE THAT NATO ALLIES AND PARTNERS STAND STRONG TOGETHER AND THE U-S COMMITMENT TO NATO IS IRON CLAD. REPORTING FROM SEMBACH GERMANY, I’M TECHNICAL SERGEANT JEFF ST.SAUVEUR.

TAG:

U-S ARMY EUROPE IS PLANNING ADDITIONAL EXERCISES OVER THE NEXT FEW MONTHS THAT WILL UTILIZE MANY OF THE ORIGINAL DEFENDER-EUROPE TWENTY TRAINING OBJECTIVES.